Lebanon declares March 29 as Officer Joe Bowen Day

Bowen died earlier this month when his truck ran off Highway 70, into an embankment and into Smith Fork Creek. Bowen, a five-year veteran with Lebanon police and 10 years of law enforcement experience, left the Lebanon Police Department around 6 a.m. following an overnight shift.

He was driving to his home in DeKalb County. He was married and had two children, a son and a daughter.

On March 29, select businesses throughout Lebanon will donate a portion of their earnings to the family of Bowen. Ash encouraged local businesses to participate and people to shop local on the day.

Any business interested in participating should contact the chamber at 615-444-5503 to be added to the list of participating businesses.

The Lebanon City Council presented Bowen’s family with a proclamation in his honor Tuesday and voted to retire Bowen’s No. 16 badge from the department so the “lasting memory will forever be emblazoned on the badge he wore protecting and serving the city of Lebanon.”

The council also approved an ordinance to start a scholarship fund Bowen’s children. The city will donate $5,000 to each fund to start the scholarship through Liberty State Bank.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice talked about the impact Bowen had on his community following his memorial service.

“Joe was a great public servant, but more importantly an amazing family man and father,” he said. “This tragedy can only be described as impactful, as it will touch the lives of many, just as Joe had touched so many lives with his kindness.”