Leadership Wilson annual luncheon upcoming

The luncheon is an opportunity for past Leadership Wilson classes to reunite and learn about the current class and their group projects, which are created to benefit life in Wilson County.

The annual luncheon was the project of a group from the class of 2013. Group members Adam Bannach, Paul Johnson, Jack Pratt, Cathy Rhodes, Jay Cameli and Leslie Steele came up with the idea as their project, and the event was held each year since.

Also at the luncheon, the commitment to leadership award will be awarded. The award has been given each year to the individual who inspires leadership and the development of people, communicates effectively with a diverse group of people and has stayed involved with Leadership Wilson, as well as a continuing leadership role in the community, on a volunteer basis.

Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center coordinator, received the 2017 Leadership Wilson Commitment to Leadership Award.

Petty is a 2009 Leadership Wilson graduate and works with several organizations, including the Child Advocacy Center, Wilson Central Summer Arts Academy and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. Sharing Change board.

Petty has also been instrumental in the Youth Leadership Wilson’s Heroes for Hunger event, which was held the last two years to help the backpack programs for school children in Wilson County.

Tickets for the event, catered by Wildberry Café and Catering, are $25, and available at leadershipwilson.com/payments-and-purchases.