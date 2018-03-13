Dairy Queen to offer free cone on first day of spring

Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and across the U.S. will celebrate the fourth annual free cone day March 20, the first day of spring. Fans will enjoy a free small vanilla soft serve cone with the signature curl on top. There will be a limit of one per customer while supplies last.

At the same time, participating locations also will collect donations for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Silky smooth DQ soft serve is truly one of life’s simple pleasures. Our cone with the curl on top is one of the most recognized treats in the world and that signature curl is a DQ quality test we take tremendous pride in,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp. “There’s a reason DQ soft serve tastes so delicious and special. From cow to cone, dairy farmers and local operators take tremendous pride in bringing smiles to millions of fans’ faces through our creamy DQ soft serve.”

For more than 30 years, the Dairy Queen system of independently owned restaurants franchised by ADQ, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has raised more than $130 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

“We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day,” said Hokanson. “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us.”

Last year, the Dairy Queen system of fans and franchisees contributed nearly $300,000 in one day for local hospitals.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit dairyqueen.com.