1950s Upper Cumberland Wine Festival upcoming in Granville

Granville plans to go back to the 1950s to celebrate the decade of the baby boomers with wine tastings, a ’50s car show, ’50s deejay, music and band, sock hop, costume and dance contest and “I Love Lucy” everywhere.

The wine festival will be from noon until 5 p.m. in the Pioneer Village with 10 wineries on tap to present their wines for tasting and purchase. All eight Upper Cumberland wineries will participate in the event, including DelMonaco Winery, Stonehaus Winery, Highland Manor Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Red Barn Winery, Northfield Vineyards, Cellar 53 Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery. From East Tennessee, Goodwater Vineyards and Winery and Cades Cove Cellars were invited.

Pre-sale tickets will be $15 at participating Upper Cumberland wineries, the Sutton General Store and at uppercumberlandwinetrail.com. Tickets will be $20 on the day of the event at the festival gate.

Tickets will include a wine glass and coupon for 10 percent off purchases at Sutton General Store, Granville Gifts and Granville Antiques and Gifts.

To participate in the wine tasting patrons must be 21 years old or older. Visit uppercumberlandwinetrail.com or Facebook site for updates.

Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled 1950s day tasting local wines, grape stomping, dancing to ’50s music and shopping. The festival will also feature an assortment of arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks serving lunch and snacks. The festival will launch the 2018 Summer Season of Historic Granville: “Strolling Through the 1950s. The Postwar Boom” with a special “I Love Lucy” exhibit. The Granville Museum will have memories of the decade.

Guests will have the opportunity to stroll through Historic Granville to visit the Genealogy Festival, up to 1950s antique car show, Sutton Homestead and Car Museum, Granville Museum, Craft Booths, Gift and Antique Shops and the 1880 Sutton General Store will offer attendees its famous Southern cooking. Dinners will begin at 5 p.m. with reservations required. The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour starts at 6:00 p.m. and will feature David Parmley and Cardinal Tradition. For reservations, call 931-653-4151.

For more information on the festival and participating wineries and to purchase tickets, visit uppercumberlandwinetrail.com. Visit Granville online at granvilletn.com for events or for more information.