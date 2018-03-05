Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and in extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

As most anyone knows, some kitties have a rough start in life, and that is the case with Brianna. But her time at the hoarder is behind her now, and she’s decided to focus on the future. She’s the silkiest cat who has ever been at New Leash on Life in Lebanon. Of course someone will need to prove his or her self to Brianna, but once they do, they will never find a more loving or loyal companion. Anyone who likes to take things slow, the shelter has a kitty sleepover program. It’s sort of like a slumber party. Anyone can call them at 615-444-1144 to find out all about Brianna or even set up a meeting. Please be sure and tell friends about her. This beautiful girl is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is only $50. It’s been a long journey for Brianna, but she would love to meet someone. All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Thanks to Painturo’s in Lebanon, the third-annual Spayghetti Dinner to benefit New Leash on Life will be March 25 from noon until 3 p.m. at Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and a drink for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets will be available at the New Leash on Life adoption center and Joy Clinic. Proceeds will benefit New Leash on Life programs with a primary focus on its spay and neuter program.

Tigger, Brianna and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, nothing’s happier than a dog named Biscuit. Just saying the word makes anyone smile. Biscuit is about 2 1/2 years old, a female yellow lab mix with a happy, friendly manner. Biscuit came to Country K-9 Rescue with a litter of puppies. They were adopted, and now it’s Biscuit’s time to find her new family. She is healthy, heartworm negative, current on shots, wormed and will be spayed and micro-chipped before adoption. She gets along well with other dogs and meets everyone with a wagging tail. For more information on this honey biscuit of a dog, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, the “E” word – exercise – is one New Year’s resolution that may already be broken. Well, here’s a solution to the resolution – Elle. Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 8 months old. She is an active, happy pup looking for an active, happy adopter. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.