Taylor named Governor's Volunteer Star

Her teacher, Greg Armstrong, who is also a past Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award winner in Wilson County, nominated Taylor. The Wilson County committee selected Taylor for the honor for her work with special needs children, food drives, Thanksgiving meals for people in Hancock County and a local homeless ministry.

Taylor works with Run4Water by volunteering her time both locally and globally helping to solve the water crisis in the world and was instrumental in beginning ‘84 days,’ a women’s ministry that provides feminine hygiene products to women in need. Because of Taylor’s initiative, 84 Days provided feminine hygiene products to women and girls in Uganda, Kenya, Nicaragua and in the U.S.

The 84 Days program provides hygiene products, teaches self-defense and health and sanitation when applicable. It also strives to provide micro business opportunities for women.