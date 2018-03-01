Local Democratic party to hold chili cook-off, social

The longstanding event is the largest fundraiser for the local Democratic Party. Tickets are $10 each, while children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

“We are so excited about this year’s event,” said Wilson County Democratic Party chair Kelly Kline. “We’re bringing back the live auction and have some great items for up for grabs to the highest bidder. We also have a great selection of silent auction items, as well.”

Individuals who want to enter their chili in the cook-off competition are asked to arrive between 4:30-5 p.m. so they can be set up before the judging begins. Judges will award first-, second- and third-place trophies to the chefs of the best chili entries.

In addition to the chili cook-off and auctions, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Democratic candidates. Scheduled to speak are Anne Davis, wife of gubernatorial candidate and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean; a representative from Rep. Craig Fitzhugh’s campaign for governor, as well as from state Rep. Jason Powell, who represents former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

Also slated to speak is Maria Brewer, director of party affairs for the Tennessee Democratic Party; Mary Alice Carfi, who is running again for the state Senate District 17 seat that she loss by 307 votes in a special election in December, and Merrilee Sheehan Wineinger of Sumner County, who seeks the 6th Congressional District seat vacated by Diane Black. A representative from the 6th Congressional District campaign of Dawn Barlow, of Overton County, is also scheduled to speak.

“We’ve also invited local candidates for county and city offices to attend and address the crowd, if they wish,” said Kline.

Hayden White, son of well-known local auctioneer Jay White, will be the auctioneer. Hayden White has assisted his father with auctions for several years. Among the live auction items are two tickets to the musical, “Wicked,” at TPAC, courtesy of John and Chris McCarthy; two tickets to a 2018 home Vanderbilt football game, courtesy of Tom Lynch; a single pet portrait by renowned Nashville artist John Cannon; a Timmy Woods Democratic handbag, courtesy of Marty and Stratton Bone; a $100 wine voucher with nakedwines.com, courtesy of Chris and John McCarthy; and a Louis Vuitton handbag, courtesy of Linda Lee.

“In addition, we will give away as a door prize two tickets to the Tennessee Democratic Party’s Tri-Star Dinner on Saturday, May 19 at our own Wilson County Expo Center,” Kline said.

“While tickets may be purchased at the door, we encourage folks to purchase them ahead of time at bit.ly/wcdpchilisocial. They may also be purchased by calling 615-549-6220 or by emailing contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org. We look forward to sharing this evening of good food, good fellowship and good times with members of our community.”