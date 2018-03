The Faith Store is a ministry of Generations of Grace, a non-denominational church in Lebanon, and features items from around the world that support a positive mission.

Profits from the store are divided and given to different organizations to help combat poverty, human trafficking, prostitution, slavery and more.

The store is at 123 Public Square and open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, visit faithstore.org.