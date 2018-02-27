Lebanon Chamber holds annual banquet

Jud Nave, 2017 Chamber board chairman, thanked the group for allowing him to serve and reflected on the past year’s success.

“We’ve been busy,” said Nave. “It’s hard to believe five years ago I joined the board of directors, not knowing a whole lot about the inner workings of the chamber, but like so many before me, the only way to learn about something is to get involved; roll your sleeves up and get busy. We’ve managed to be successful and we’ve enjoyed building relationships along the way. There’s no substitution for hard work, dedication and determination, and that’s what our staff is all about.”

Nave also passed the torch to the new board chairman, J.B. Owens, who gave his first remarks as the 2019 Lebanon Chamber board chairman.

“Why does the chamber matter?” asked Owen. “That’s a question that I’ve asked myself a lot over the last few years. As I’ve decided to step in the chairman role and pick up where Jud left off. The mission of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is to coordinate the talent of businesses and individuals to make Wilson County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce presented several awards to community businesses, groups and organizations.

The organization presented the following awards: Lifetime Members – Judy and Mike Cox; Distinguished Alumni – Bob Rochelle; Public Servant Award – Sheldon Gardner; Retailer of the Year – Shawn Smith; Industrialist of the Year – Joe Bland; Business Person of the Year – Wes Dugan; Friends of Education – Dr. Chad Williams, Dr. Suzanne Wallace, Dr. Shane Witherow, Dr. Charles Daley and Dr. Russell Kirk; Woman of Excellence – Sarah Haston; The Lebanon-Wilson County Sports Council Award – Andy Reed; Ambassador of the Year – Joyce Bryan; Volunteer of the Year – Sheila Music; Shop Small Business Award – 3:Sixteen; Non-Profit of Excellence – Charis Health Care.

The Lebanon Chamber also presented Cedar Tree Awards to Lebanon Airport Terminal, Lebanon Special School District, Wilson County Veterans Museum, Partee House and the Bell Building and the Pavilion Senior Living Center.