Donations requested for fire victims

Kimberly and Nathan Hale were living in a Fifth Wheel camper after the family’s three-bedroom house burned in August. Thursday, an electrical fire destroyed the camper.

“My husband, myself and our dogs got out and managed to save most of our medications and my insulin. However, when Nathan tried to go back in to get his wallet and important papers, the roof started falling in on him,” Kimberly Hale said.

The wallet contained all of the money the couple’s church raised in hopes of them being able to buy a vehicle – $600 in cash.

Nathan is disabled, and the family has waited two years for a determination on his disability claim.

A GoFundMe campaign, gofundme.com/kim-nathanhale, as well as a checking account at Wilson Bank & Trust in the name of Robert Nathan Hale are available for donations.

Donations can also be sent through PayPal using kimberlyhale011317@gmail.com.