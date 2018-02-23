Singletary family raises money for funeral expenses

Singletary died the morning of Feb. 12 at his Lebanon home at 46. He left behind his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte; parents Roger and Anita Singletary; brother, Kevin Singletary; sister-in-law, Melinda Singletary; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Terry and Sandy Mercer; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Kristy Rowland.

After his death, Platinum Records in Nashville released a previously recorded song, with proceeds supposedly going to Singletary’s family. According to his brother, Kevin Singletary, the release of the song was not approved by anyone in the family.

A GoFundMe page was also started, but it was taken down when the family revealed they didn’t approve it.

An official “Keepin’ It Country” fundraiser was started through Franklin Synergy Bank to raise money for Singletary’s funeral expenses. Since it started Wednesday, the fundraiser raised $8,370 of its $100,000 goal.

To donate, visit youcaring.com/darylesingletarysfamily-1106490 or contact the foundation through senior vice president Ellen May at Sports, Music and Entertainment Group at 33 Music Square West Unit 110B in Nashville. She may also be reached at 615-351-0086.