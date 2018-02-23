Democratic Women honor Brandon Howard

Donating a book to each of the three Wilson County libraries during the year is an ongoing community project for the Wilson County Democratic Women.

The book presented was entitled “My Life” by Bill Clinton. This book has personal significance for Howard. His grandmother was a friend of both the Clintons and is mentioned in the book. She was a prominent Democrat in Arkansas, and on her tombstone is written “Yellow Dog Democrat.”

“We are pleased each year to get a book donated by the Democratic Women,” said Watertown Librarian Pamela Wiggins.

Howard has served on the Watertown City Council for more than 15 years and as vice mayor for 14 years. He also serves as a volunteer fireman in Watertown and works as an emergency medical technician for Wilson Emergency Management Agency. In addition, he operates his own pest control business, Full Service Exterminators, and works as a real estate agent.

Howard is originally from Oklahoma and was recruited by Cracker Barrel from his position in Texas. It was during his stint at Cracker Barrel that he met his wife, Debbie, more than 30 years ago. He left Tennessee after a few years, but Debbie Howard brought him back, and they have lived in Watertown ever since. The Howards were blessed to help raise Debbie Howard’s niece, Jenna Hopkins.

“My wife, Debbie, and I are truly honored by this donation to our local library and to be recognized by the Democratic Women,” said Howard.

The Democratic Women use the project to honor Democrats who are prominent in the community and to add to the Wilson County libraries’ selection of books.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. For more information, contact president Terri St. Clair at 615-913-1518 or find the group on Facebook.