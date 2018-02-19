Spring break arts and technology camp upcoming in Mt. Juliet

M.J. Barton, a former educator, brings her camps to different parts of the country to try to make learning fun.

The camp will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPad and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and challenges.

Full- and half-day options are available with full-day registration starting at $190 and half-day registration starting at $85. Full days will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and half days will last from either 9 a.m. until noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Snacks will be provided, but students who stay for a full day should pack a lunch.

To register for the event or for more information, visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups or call 615-559-5384.