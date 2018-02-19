Harlan celebrates 99th birthday

Minnie Harlan, a resident at the Pavilion Senior Living, was born in Smith County in 1919, one of eight children. She married Glenn Harlan, of the Tuckers Crossroads community, in 1952, and they owned and operated Harlan’s Grocery for 35 years.

Harlan has been a member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon for more than 60 years, where she served as a volunteer in the prayer room and group captain in the Live Long and Like It Club. She was also a member of Tuckers Crossroads Family Community Education Club for more than 60 years, serving as president for several years.

The Kindred Hospice staff helped coordinate Friday’s celebration, which included friends and family. Harlan reminisced and told stories of her past and received a proclamation from Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Kindred Hospice staff said Harlan continues to enjoy life to the fullest and all activities within the facility.