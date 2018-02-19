Gladeville student receives bicycle from Rotary club

The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club recently awarded bicycles to nine well-deserving students in Mt. Juliet elementary schools as a part of its Wheels in Motion Program, which honors a student from each elementary school in Mt. Juliet. Each quarter, the faculty and staff of each school select a student based on the principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test, which ask is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships and will it be beneficial to all concerned.