American Legion Riders to hold Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony

The event will feature Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley and Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder as the keynote speakers.

Entertainment will start at 10 a.m. and feature David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and A Guitar and a special appearance from country music star Johnny Carver, who will sing his No. 1 hit, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon.”

The event will also feature a POW/MIA missing man ceremony, a display of military equipment, free door prizes, vendors and a silent auction.

For more information, contact Phil Friedli at 615-445-9182.