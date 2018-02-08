Specialty license plate to honor victims

Nashville artist Phil Ponder designed the plate, which would covey a message of grief, and Nashville company, Picture This, did the digital work. The plate is a part of the group’s #RememberMovement.

The purchase of the specialty plate would encourage other to join in the remembrance of the loved one. The #RememberMovement also recognizes national incidents, such as the Las Vegas shooting, Sept. 11, 2001 and others.

“No matter what you want remembered, you and your circle of family and friends can purchase this license plate, knowing that a portion of the sale of this license plate will also support the work of Tennessee Voices For Victims, making it possible for victims of crime to find their voice, reclaim their lives and continue their healing journey,” said Tennessee Voices for Victims co-founder Verna Wyatt.

Tennessee Voices for Victims has a limited time to presell 1,000 license plates before they can be manufactured. The cost for the specialty plate is $37.

After the first 1,000 are presold, the plates will be printed, and purchasers will receive notification from their county when to pick up the plate, which could take several months.

Purchasers will then pay the normal license plate fees and taxes for their county. Plates may also be purchased as a gift for someone who lives in Tennessee.

After the initial printing, purchasers will have the option the following year to personalize their plate, if so desired.

For more information, visit tnvoicesforvictims.org or email valerie.craig@tnvoicesforvictims.org.