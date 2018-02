Kiwanis welcomes Coleman Walker

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club welcomed Coleman Walker, longtime host of the Coleman and Co. radio show on WANT/WCOR, for its Jan. 29 meeting at Sammy B’s. The show’s first on-air program was Oct. 11, 1993, and the program will celebrate its 25th year anniversary this year. Walker has served as host for more than 5,800 shows with the program.