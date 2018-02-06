Mt. Juliet voted 10th best city to live in Tennessee

The website analyzed more than 100 places in Tennessee to come up with the top 10 list, which included Germantown at No. 1, Brentwood at No. 2, Spring Hill at No. 5 and Franklin at No. 6.

To be considered a city, the stipulation was that a place had to have more than 5,100 residents. Places with between 1,000 and 5,100 residents were classified as towns and below 1,000 were small towns.

Each city in Tennessee was ranked across a number of criteria from one to 91, with one as the best. The average rank across all criteria determined which city was crowned the “Best Place to Live in Tennessee.”

The criteria considered included median home values, median income, population density, unemployment rate, commute time, crime, education levels, health insurance coverage and poverty rates.

Mt. Juliet, which was ranked 12th in last year’s poll, ranked as the 10th best home values and the 12th best unemployment rate in the state. Lebanon ranked 41st in the poll.