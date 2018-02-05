Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Watch out…Findley is a feline femme fatale that might just steal someone’s heart. She has been through quite a bit lately and hopes to find her fur-ever home, where she will be loved and snuggled with until eternity. She came to New Leash on Life after a rescue from a house fire and losing everything she’s ever known. Findley and her sister, Evie, are both domestic longhaired cats that are 2 years old. Findley has some white on her chest and belly, and once her injury has healed, that little bit of white will be the only way to tell them apart. Findley is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone can come and meet her and adopt her into your home for $50. This beautiful cat would love to be a part of someone’s life.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Join New Leash on Life for the first Tito’s Paws for a Cause 5K. It will be March 3 at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Learn more and register at pawsforacause5k.run. The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and its Vodka For Dog People program. It will be a day of fun, and a portion of the proceeds will help the furry friends at New Leash on Life. And don’t forget, dogs are welcome.

Tigger, Findley and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Twinkle is all dressed up in her best tuxedo for a party, maybe a welcome home party in someone’s house? This classy miss is about 2 years old, healthy, spayed, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. She’s a perfect party guest. She carries on conversations and listens equally well. Twinkle likes her playtime and her people time. She’s not much of a hugger but will be a loyal companion. For information on Twinkle and other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 7 months old. She is an active, happy pup and is learning her inside manners well. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.