Community Boy Scout Troop 246 plans spaghetti dinner fundraiser Staff Reports • Feb 5, 2018 at 9:05 PM Boy Scout Troop 246 will hold its spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. It will feature spaghetti, salad, dessert, entertainment, a silent auction and door prizes for $5 per person. Tickets are available from any Boy Scout Troop 246 member and at the door. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.