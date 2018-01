The student was third grader Marina Asad. Pictured with her are Rotarians Jim Brownfield, Carolyn Christoffersen, Toni Burton, Andrea Brownfield and Jason Loggins.

Each quarter, the faculty and staff of each school select a student based on the principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test, which ask is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships and will it be beneficial to all concerned.