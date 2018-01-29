John McMillin: United Way welcomes new campaign assistant

Most of our donors realize that UWWUC doesn’t make a lot of personnel changes and we keep staff levels low to hold administrative costs low. We are excited that the continued growth of our county is propelling us to seek new funding and we believe Michelle will help in that constant drive for donors.

Michelle joins the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland team with decades of experience in community service and outreach, corporate marketing strategy and event planning. While working at Comdata Corp. as its transportation marketing strategist, Michelle co-chaired the “18 Wheels of Hope” food drive, truck show, rally and concert, benefiting the Feed the Children organization.

The event resulted in more than 500 semi-truckloads of food supplementing more than 60 million meals for hungry children. Before moving to M.t Juliet in 2010, Michelle volunteered as a Red Cross disaster action team member in Williamson County during the Katrina hurricane disaster, where she assessed and provided for the evacuee’s immediate needs.

UWWUC is committed to creating real change and measurable improvement in the day-to-day lives of thousands of people. They bring together people, companies and organizations from across our local community to identify and support solutions to our most critical issues. Serving Wilson County for more than 20 years, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community by engaging in collaborative partnerships. To live better, we must Live United.

To find out more, visit givetouwwc.org.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.