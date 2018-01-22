Tennessee Cheesecake to hold winter dock sale

It will be the seventh year the family owned business has held the popular event in January.

“We always love this event, because it gives us an opportunity to invite the public into our production facility to purchase our desserts,” said Valerie Wilson, Tennessee Cheesecake owner and president. “The community has really embraced this sale over the years. We get calls throughout the year asking when our next dock sale will be.”

Tennessee Cheesecake is a wholesale dessert manufacturer that primarily sells directly to other businesses, restaurants and other food-service establishments. The company sells to the public year-round through its online store at tennesseecheesecake.com. The dock sale will offer desserts that range from 40 percent to 70 percent off pricing available through the online store.

The sale will be Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tennessee Cheesecake at 1420 Toshiba Drive, Suite B. Those who plan to attend should enter through gate 1 and go to the designated parking area. The sale will take place inside the office area.

Customers will have an opportunity to buy a limited selection of items ahead of time through the company’s online pre-sale store at tennesseecheesecake.com/docksalepreorder.html. The pre-sale will close Wednesday at noon.

Cash and major credit cards will be accepted but no checks. This is a first-come, first-serve event while supplies last. Visit tennesseecheesecake.com/docksale.html for more information, including a list of prices and types of desserts that will be for sale.

Tennessee Cheesecake makes exceptionally delicious desserts, from its signature line of cheesecakes to Southern-inspired pies and beyond. Family owned and operated since 1981, Tennessee Cheesecake was born when Wilson caught a spark of inspiration to create delectable cheesecakes unlike any other. Thirty-seven years later, the company’s focus remains the same, quality, handcrafted cheesecakes and other sweet treats that stand apart from the rest.