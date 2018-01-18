McClain Christian Academy to present Night of Music

School officials described the event as an up-close and personal concert with a lineup of artists guaranteed to entertain all. The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

This year’s lineup will include Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; the Willis Clan, 2014 contestant on America’s Got Talent; Alvarado Road Show, featuring Texas-based, brother duo Cleve and A.J. Clark; and the Green Sisters, a local sister group from Carthage.

Tickets are available by calling 629-255-6308. Proceeds from event go to benefit McClain Christian Academy.

McClain Christian Academy offers its families a unique experience to fit any child’s needs. MCA is a small nonprofit school that provides many of the opportunities of much larger schools. With small class sizes, McClain builds a strong Christian educational foundation that puts Christ and family at the forefront. McClain offers many extracurricular activities at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Athletics such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, cross-country and bowling, as well as drama, music and art complete the school experience. All families, staff and students have a close bond, and the bond strengthens throughout the year due to the school’s 98 percent student-body participation in athletics and fine arts programs.

For more information and a tour of McClain Christian Academy’s schools, call 615-444-2678.