Watertown artist brings dreams to life

Dowd took the job when others turned it down because they knew it would be a huge challenge. She said she met that challenge with flying colors, and Joe even paid her for it.

“There is no limit to what I can create,” said Dowd. “What I see I can paint, still-life, collectibles, portraits. I even painted a dream once. A client came to me with a dream his wife kept having of a flower in a window seal. I painted it with an Italian countryside with rolling hills and Cyprus trees in the background, and she said it was exactly like her dream.”

She created many stage sets and has done numerous posters for events. She said she would be glad to help the Watertown High School with any of their needs for its performing arts program.

“I make jewelry, and I built everything for the Highland Games that were here.” Needless to say, she is a woman of many talents.

Dowd is a perpetual organizer. She once read a design book that told her creating a work of art is like organizing things in a space.

“I can’t not organize a space,” said Dowd, “All my dresses are symmetrical in my closet, and my rooms are counter balanced.”

She only works on commission pieces currently, unless something really strikes her to do on her own. On her portraits, she said, “I like to see the light in their eyes,” and she is able to bring them to life on canvas.

Dowd has a twin sister who is creative, as well. She plays the violin and is a fashion designer.

Dowd and her husband, Tim, live in the heart of Watertown and are active members of the community. They organized both the Fourth of July and Christmas parades last year and signed up to do it again this year. They were valuable volunteers throughout the year.

A business after hours event will be Thursday from 7-9 pm at SunGraphics on Depot Street to meet Dowd in person. She will be honored, along with three other Watertown Chamber of Commerce members at the event. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be provided.

Anyone with questions may contact the chamber office at 615-237-0270 or chamber@watertown.com or visit watertowntn.com.