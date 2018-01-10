Country Living Fair to make its return in April

The Country Living Fair will kick off in Wilson County on April 20-22 with additional fairs to follow in Rhinebeck, New York on June 1-3, Columbus, Ohio on June 15-17 and Sept. 14-16 and will finish up in Atlanta on Oct. 26-28.

The Country Living Fair will bring the magazine’s content to life and give readers access to a unique shopping experience in four special outdoor settings across the country. Each fair features 200-plus vendors from more than 25 states and is expected to draw more than 25,000 visitors from across the country.

Vendors will include antiques sellers, food purveyors, artists, furniture makers, crafters and more. Guests will also have a chance to meet Country Living editors and special guests; attend cooking, crafting and do-it-yourself demonstrations and book signings; sample locally sourced artisanal food; and participate in make and take workshops.

The Country Living Fair will be April 20-22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and gates will open for early bird ticket holders April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m., at the Wilson County Expo Center and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The 2018 Country Living Fairs are produced by Stella Show Management Co. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors and discounted hotel rates, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Attendees will be able to engage with Country Living at the fair by using the hashtag #CLFair and share their favorite finds using the hashtag #CLFairFinds.

Additionally, the 2018 Country Living Fairs include make and take workshops. Attendees can view the array of workshops available, and for a nominal fee, pre-register to attend one. Visit stellashows.com for details and registration information as it becomes available.

One-day admission is $13 in advance and $18 at the door; three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door.

An early bird three-day weekend pass is available for $30 if purchased by Jan. 31 and $40 at the door, and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. Free admission will be available for children 16 and younger.

Country Living is a shelter-lifestyle magazine that focuses on a variety of topics, including decorating, antiques, cooking, travel, remodeling and gardening. In addition to its U.S. flagship, Country Living publishes a United Kingdom edition. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst. With 20 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of nearly 30 million. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 123 million readers and site visitors each month – nearly two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country. Country Living’s editorial offices are in Birmingham, Alabama.