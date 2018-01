After a Thanksgiving luncheon catered by Smith’s Catering, Grace Louise Buell, chapter regent introduced the speaker, Deborah Wilbrink. She is a personal historian who writes memoirs, family history, business and organizational histories. As her business card said, ‘Perfect Memoirs is a business that specializes in heritage books from start to finish.’

The members received several tips on preserving, compiling and cataloging information for a family history or memoir from her presentation.