First baby of New Year welcomed at TriStar Summit

Miles is a healthy baby boy who weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Dr. Sue Ann McGuire delivered him to proud parents Richard and April Weis, of Hendersonville.

Maternity services staff presented a New Year gift basket to the family in honor of the baby’s special delivery.

“Welcoming newborns to the world is one of the most special parts of working in maternity services,” said Pat Woods, director of women and children’s services at TriStar Summit. “There is an extra sense of excitement and promise that comes with delivering the first baby of the New Year. We are proud to be part of this family’s special day.”

TriStar Summit Medical Center delivers about 1,200 babies annually.

Celebrating 20 years of providing quality health care to Davidson, Wilson and surrounding counties, TriStar Summit is a 200-bed comprehensive facility offering a full array of acute care services, including cardiology, emergency, oncology, orthopedics and spine, rehabilitation and women’s services. The hospital is at 5655 Frist Blvd. in Hermitage.