Empower Me to offer new programs

“Our monthly Educate-Empower-Excel Program will kick off Jan. 4. This Empower Me Center program provides opportunities to enhance the knowledge of the community through trainings, classes and seminars. We are partnering this month with Gibbs Pharmacy to offer free flu shots, while supplies last, for individuals 8 years and older. Gibbs Pharmacy staff will be on site to offer free blood pressure and blood sugar checks. They will also be present to perform a free “brown bag” check. Bring all your medications in a bag, and professionals will be able to look over each one and check for drug duplication, drug interactions and cost savings,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill.

The event will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Education Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

“We are thankful for the pharmacy to have this opportunity to communicate with our community,” said Jim Gibbs, owner of Gibbs Pharmacy. “Our pharmacy sees not just a customer, but a patient, a family and a community. We hope that Wilson County sees Gibbs Pharmacy as problem solvers through innovation, education and access. We offer packaging of medications, compounding and immunizations to improve outcomes, educational programs to empower the patient and free local delivery to make sure patients can get the medications ordered.”

Also Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Empower Me will offer an American Heart Association basic life support adult, child and infant CPR course. Limited space is available, and it’s expected to be full. The cost is $67, which includes the course and CPR card. Participants are required to buy the BLS provider course manual online ahead of time. A skills check-off portion of the certification will also be offered for anyone who was certified and passed the online examination. For more information or to register for the course, contact Leonora Collins at 615-604-7888 or Hill at 615-453-0005.

“We are excited about offering this new program to our community,” Hill said. Knowledge equals empowerment. We welcome everyone to participate.”

Empower Me is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower individuals with special needs to achieve their full potential in a community filled with possibilities to meet their emotional and physical needs through love, acceptance, friendship and family, led by a professional and therapeutic staff.