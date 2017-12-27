Sixth-annual Unity March set for next month

The Unity March, which is organized by the Roy Bailey African American History Center and Museum, pays tribute annually to the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

The march will start at 9:45 a.m. at Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church at 211 Beard Ave. in Lebanon. Children 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Organizer Mary Harris said the theme for this year’s event would be “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Man Who Served.”

Harris said the theme emerged from the famous King quote, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

The annual brunch will follow the march at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. Harris said the group plans to recognize some guests and make special presentations.