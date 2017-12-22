Wilson County Soil Conservation Awards Banquet winners

Wedge Oak Farm was named the conservation farm of the year at the annual Wilson County Soil Conservation Awards Banquet recently. Pictured (from left) are board supervisor Philip Lea, Karen Overton, Ned and Anne Overton, Nathan Cason, board chairman Hugh Midgett, Brian Ferrell and board supervisor Pal Neal.

The Watertown High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America was the county and regional winner of the soil-judging contest at the annual Wilson County Soil Conservation Awards Banquet recently. Pictured (from left) are William Tate, Will Poston, Justin Kumpf and Landry Williams. Jason Bradshaw coaches the team.

The recipient of the Fred Laine Memorial Scholarship was Christina Greer at the annual Wilson County Soil Conservation Awards Banquet recently. Greer attends the University of Tennessee and was unable to attend the banquet. Her parents accepted the award for her. Pictured (from left) are Fred Laine’s daughter, Kelly Murray; Fred Laine’s wife, Dorothy Laine; Ronnie and Connie Greer; and Fred Laine’s granddaughter, Caroline Evins. Michaela Hicks, a member of Wilson Central High School Future Farmers of America, received the Fred Laine Memorial Scholarship for high individual in the county land-judging contest. Hicks was unable to attend the banquet.