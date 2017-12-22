Training group shops for local children

The group’s trainers, sponsors and athletes sponsored a shopping spree for four children at Walmart and helped brighten their holiday season.

“We’re trying to do our part for kids that are less fortunate or just need our help during the Christmas season,” said On Top Athletics founder Shavez Jobe, who noted the group reached out to schools for recommendations.

“The kids were really happy. It was really great to have the On Top Athletics athletes there helping the kids shop and interacting with them. One of the mothers told her son that maybe one day when he’s older, he could be one of the athletes shopping with younger kids. He looked at her and said, ‘Don’t worry, Mama. I will.’ That just touches your heart.”

On Top Athletes now includes college athletes from Cumberland University, Navy, Tennessee State University, Mississippi College, University of the Cumberlands and more.

“They don’t know how big of a role they play. It’s very critical for them to be visible for the younger ones looking up to them,” Jobe said.

Sponsors for the event included Lebanon fire Chief Chris Dowell, James Neuble and Neuble Monument Funeral Home, Lebanon Church of God, Jeff Vaught and Wilson Bank & Trust, trainer Shawn Smith and several parents.

Jobe said the goal is add two children every year until 10 children are able to shop annually through the program.

In the past four years, On Top Athletics athletes have received more than 180 scholarship offers from junior college, NAIA, NCAA Division-III, Division-II, FCS and FBS schools. The group has helped more than 40 athletes go to college and play football.

Jobe said 2018 plans include continuing to grow the football training and add baseball to the On Top Athletics program.