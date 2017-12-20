Books-A-Million welcomes Charlie Daniels

Guests received book signing and giveaway opportunities.

Few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Daniels. In his official memoir, “Never Look at the Empty Seats” from Thomas Nelson Publishing, fans will learn about his rise from a post-Depression era childhood to becoming a Grammy award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee by focusing on the positives in life.

Spanning a career of nearly 60 years, Daniels shares inside stories, reflections, rare personal photographs, plus lessons learned and sage advice to those seeking a career in the music business.

Daniels is best known for his contributions to country, bluegrass and Southern rock music. As a multi-instrumentalist, lyricist and singer, Daniels’ won his first Grammy in 1979 for best country vocal performance by duo or group for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The award-winning music enthusiast was later inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Daniels currently lives in Mt. Juliet. For more information about Daniels, visit charliedaniels.com.

To attend the event, guests were required to buy an online ticket, which included a copy of “Never Look at the Empty Seats.” Daniels gave away a fiddle to one attendee during the event at random, and the first 10 people in line also received a Charlie Daniels Band 45th anniversary T-shirt.