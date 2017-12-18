Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

When Sebastian first came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation, he was not in the best health. But with the love, care and medical attention he received after coming to New Leash on Life, he looks great. Sebastian has a permanent eye ulcer, however, it doesn’t seem to bother his vision and the vet said surgery wasn’t required.

This handsome fellow is a 6-year-old grey and white domestic shorthair that weighs a little more than 10 pounds. Because he didn’t get a lot of individual attention at his previous situation, this sweet boy went to a foster home where he learned how to play – a little rough at times – and socialize with other animals. With people, he is like a shadow. He wants to make sure he is close to them no matter what room they go to. If it’s bedtime, he is all in for a comfy blanket and a warm spot on the bed. He would love to meet anyone and show them how far he has come. Anyone can adopt Sebastian into your home for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

June, Sebastian and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Miss Frost. Doesn’t that big fluffy face deserve to be smooshed in someone’s hands? Well, it’s doubtful Frost would mind a bit. This is a great Pyrenees – almost 100 pounds and about 3 years old. She is spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. Frost is calm and easy-going. She came to the shelter a bit matted but has enjoyed her grooming and bath. She gets along with other dogs but usually sits on the sidelines at playtime and enjoys the role of a spectator. Frost ignores the office cats and meets visitors gently and calmly. For information on the sweet fluffy mountain, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, say Felicia navidad from one of our available kittens. Felicia is about 7 weeks old and sweet and playful. There are a number of cats and kittens in foster care, still looking for new homes for the holiday and New Year. All kitties are healthy, spayed or neutered and tested feline leukemia negative for adoption. For more information on Felicia or other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, John is a chocolate lab-pit mix about 5 years old. He loves to play fetch and would greatly enjoy a home with a fenced yard where he can run. Volunteers often find him with a toy in his mouth that he will carry around with him wherever he goes. This sweet boy was surrendered by his family when they grew tired of having a dog and “lost interest” in him. He needs a family who is willing to make him a permanent and loving member for life. He has a great personality and gets along well with other dogs.

He does need a family with no cats. He was recently returned to us for a second time, because the family chose to adopt a cat after adopting John and then chose the cat over the sweet boy. He is a happy, friendly, fun boy that will bring you his food dish when it is empty and loves to play. He would be great for a family with small children. John is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations.

He will require a bully breed application in addition to the adoption application, and his adoption fee is only $75.

Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit.