Star Wars invades Wilson County

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” continues the Skywalker saga as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Summer Hicks, UEC Roxy manager, said more than 600 people attended the premiere showings of the film Thursday night, kicking off what she said will likely be a busy weekend for the film.

Christopher Orr, of The Atlantic, offered his critique of the film on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Last Jedi probably does the best job of any Star Wars film of capturing the allure of the Dark Side and the spiritual turmoil that would lead to-and also result from-its embrace,” he said.

There are several show times for the film at the UEC Roxy Theater: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 12:20 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Running time for the film, rated PG-13, is 153 minutes.