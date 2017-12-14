Ride New Year’s Eve excursion train to ring in 2018

An allotment of 400 tickets is now available to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $1 processing fee and are available to buy at ticketsnashville.com with a credit card. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children 4 years old and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap. Children 5 and older will need a ticket.

The New Year’s Eve excursion train is scheduled to depart Lebanon Station at 334 W. Baddour Pkwy. at 6 p.m.; Martha at 65 Martha Circle at 6:15 p.m.; Mt. Juliet at 22 E. Division St. at 6:29 p.m.; Hermitage at 4121 Andrew Jackson Pkwy. at 6:41 p.m.; Donelson at 2705 Lebanon Pike at 6:54 p.m.; and arrive at Riverfront Station at 7:09 p.m.

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will depart from the rear turnaround and take customers to Bicentennial Mall. Customers who want to arrive at Bicentennial Mall later in the evening may:

• catch a Music City Blue Circuit bus at 5th Avenue and Commerce Street; the Blue Circuit will drop off passengers at the south end of the Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

• catch an MTA bus on Second Avenue, including Routes 15, 52 and 55, traveling to Music City Central; passengers may check the bus schedules online at nashvillemta.org or use MTA’s realtime information to catch the next bus on Second Avenue under the pedestrian bridge; MCC is about a two-block walk to the Bicentennial Mall.

• walk; it is about a 25-minute walk from Riverfront Station to the Bicentennial Mall.

From downtown Nashville, shuttles will run from the Bicentennial Mall back to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. These buses will load at the state map area on James Robertson between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue and will proceed directly to the Riverfront Station. MTA staff will be on hand to assist and direct passengers. The Music City Star will depart at 1:30 a.m.

Customers will receive only one round-trip ticket for the New Year’s Eve train and must show the ticket to train personnel for boarding. Upon boarding, customers will receive a wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as a train and shuttle bus ticket. Passengers must show the wristband to the shuttle bus operator and the conductor for the return trip. Customers also must present their wristband to security personnel to enter the checkpoint area at Riverfront Station. Weekday Music City Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the New Year’s Eve train.

Folding chairs will be allowed onboard. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat such as bikes and wagons are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event.

Anyone who needs special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.

All personal items are subject to search. See the house rules for additional information.

For more information, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 or visit musiccitystar.org.