Joseph’s Storehouse receives donation from Tennova group

Suzie Blake, also known as the Sunshine Lady, represented the group and said, “We hold book sales, jewelry sales, uniform sales and bake sales throughout the year in order to help raise funds for those in our community who are less fortunate, and all our proceeds are distributed here in Wilson County.”

Evans also said the December food giveaway will again be held a week earlier than usual to accommodate the Christmas holidays. Families in Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties who need assistance must attend Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to be served. First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or another state-issued photo ID; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP or public housing or household income to qualify.

Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with Thursday morning food giveaways, which are held for the elderly and disabled each Thursday immediately prior to the last Saturday in each month from January through October.

Joseph’s Storehouse is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 or given at loaejosephsstorehouse.org.