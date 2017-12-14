Don Fox renovations near completion

“As far as I know, it’s on schedule, but it should definitely be done by the end of the year,” Ash said.

The Lebanon City Council approved $550,000 for the renovation project, which will replace and update a majority of the playground and accommodate children with and without special needs.

The playground will feature swing sets for children in wheelchairs, as well as special shaded areas with musical devices for children to play.

Planners said due to the special hybrid material used to build it, the new playground would be less expensive to maintain than the former wooden one.

Ash and David Hale, Don Fox renovation committee chairman, said the renovations kept the castle frontage that has become synonymous with the park.

“We, as a committee, want to keep the castle area up front just because it was a signature of this park,” Hale said earlier this year. “We’re very interested in making sure that we keep some of the original look of it. This was an amazing undertaking 22 years ago.”

Don Fox Community Park opened in May 1995. Hundreds of volunteers, including Cumberland University Kappa Sigma fraternity members and Lebanon High School athletes, worked for a week to complete the 200,000-square-feet stockade playground in the park.