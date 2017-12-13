Journey to Bethlehem nativity scene to open this weekend

The free community drive-through event will take place at the church at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

“If you have lived in Lebanon for any length of time and love the celebration of Christmas, you are probably familiar with the event named Journey to Bethlehem,” said Beth Petty, an organizer. “Journey to Bethlehem is a ministry of the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church that had its beginnings more than 40 years ago. It is a drive-through live nativity in which you are invited to take time from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Each year, the congregation comes together to tell the story of Christmas by displaying 10 scenes that depict the events surrounding the birth of Jesus.”

The event invites visitors to drive through a nativity scene that features live actors and animals, as well. In the past, oxen, donkeys and even camels were featured.

A narration of the nativity scene will be available to visitors who tune their car’s radio to 91.9 FM.

For more information, call 615-444-7453 or visit lebanoncpchurch.org.