Parades kick off Christmas season

The Lebanon Christmas parade returned Dec. 3 with the theme “Christmas Movies Come to Life.” Participants brought their favorite Christmas movies to life.

Float themes included “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more.

Country music star and actress Irlene Mandrell served as the Lebanon Christmas parade’s grand marshal.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade Saturday featured Princess Leah as its grand marshal and the theme “Christmas in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”

Parade participants showed their enthusiasm for the theme as Princess Leah, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Stormtrooper costumes covered the ceremonies.

Two Rivers Ford, Daybreak Riding and Girl Scout Troop 670 took home awards for their parade floats.

The annual TDS Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon and 5K run preceded the parade and featured dozens of participants, many covered in Christmas attire and ornaments.

The Watertown Christmas parade continued its traditional route down Main Street on Saturday and showcased plenty of Purple Tiger pride as the Watertown Marching Band set the tone for the parade.

The parade also featured the Watertown youth cheerleaders, Girls Scout Troop 924, Watertown High School athletes and students, local businesses and churches and local and state government representatives.

The Possumtown Christmas parade Sunday continued to celebrate the holiday in the community as several floats highlighted the area’s pride.

The parade also served as an opportunity for the community to help families in need in and around Sneedville in Hancock County, which has the lowest median income per household of any county in Tennessee.

A tractor-trailer was parked in downtown Possumtown across from Friendship Christian School for donations, which will still be accepted until Dec. 19.

The delivery caravan will leave Dec. 20, and deliveries to the families will be made Dec. 21 in cooperation with the Hancock County Rescue Squad.

Items needed this year include non-perishable food, winter coats and sanitary items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact Jerry McFarland at 615-330-8474.