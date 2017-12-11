Lebanon Lions Club announces annual drug essay contest winners

Once again, students met the challenge given to them by the Lions Club to submit essays on the subject, “The Power of We. How Can Students and the Community Work Together to Stop Drug Abuse?”

The essay contest was open to students attending seventh through 10th grade. Students from Carroll-Oakland School, Mt Juliet Middle School, Tucker’s Crossroads School, Mt. Juliet High School, Walter J. Baird Middle School and TVOLS submitted essays. Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy prepared a list of the most common drugs currently distributed in Lebanon and a list of resources for help for those who might have a need. Lebanon, like many other cities in our nation, suffers from prescription drug overdose and it’s currently one of the top concerns in the area. Hardy’s list was attached to the cover sheets provided to each student who entered the contest.

Paris Hastings, 13 and an eighth grader at Walter J. Baird Middle School, was the essay contest winner.

Jackson Polster, 13 and a seventh grader at Carroll-Oakland School, finished second.

Briana Woodcock, 14 and an eighth grader at Tuckers Crossroads School, finished third. It was the third year straight a Tuckers Crossroads student placed in the contest.

It was the first year presentations were made in front of Lebanon Lions Club members. The winners and their parents were invited to the Lions Club Christmas party and joined us for a meal at Sammy B’s. All winners received a certificate and a monetary prize.

Hastings’ winning essay was submitted to the Lions Club district contest to compete for a $500 prize. The Lions District 12-S Convention will be held in February at Cumberland University, and all winners at the district level will be recognized and announced at that time.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto was on hand for the presentation, congratulated the winners and thanked them for their suggestions that could make a difference in the fight against drug abuse.