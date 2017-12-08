Goodwill to celebrate 12 Days of Giving

This holiday season, Goodwill asks Middle and West Tennessee residents to give more meaningful gifts, such as independence, confidence and success, by donating things they no longer want or need to Goodwill.

Beginning Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, and continuing through Dec. 9, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will celebrate 12 Days of Giving – an effort to raise awareness that donations to Goodwill fuel the nonprofit organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment.

During each of the 12 Days of Giving, Goodwill will introduce on its website and social media a recipient of these gifts, such as:

• Laibao Wan, who, at nearly 80 years old, overcame a language barrier and gained independence with the help of Goodwill’s custodial training program.

• Susie Holder, whose job at Goodwill helped her develop the confidence to make a smooth transition back into the workforce after prison.

• Terrell Jones, who despite being blind, found success as a Goodwill call center operator after learning to use special computer software.

“When people give clothing, furniture, decor and other household items to Goodwill, they support Goodwill’s mission,” said Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee president and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “Donations sold in Goodwill’s retail stores fund a wide variety of services for both Goodwill employees and clients, many of whom struggle with disabilities and other barriers to employment.”

Goodwill Career Solutions services include on-the-job training, career planning, monthly job fairs, computer and resume classes, vocational training programs, youth programs and more. The majority of these programs are provided for free, thanks to the generosity of Goodwill’s donors and shoppers.

Goodwill is also giving back to those who donate during the 12 Days of Giving. Donors can visit giveit2goodwill.org/12days for instructions on how to enter a drawing for one of 12 Goodwill gift cards.

For 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.