Step back in time for Christmas at Historic Granville

With Granville Country Christmas on Saturday as one of the largest events, Granville has celebrated the 1940s during 2017, and the conclusion will be “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” themed in December.

The Granville Christmas parade will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and a unique event of yesteryear that will be led by Jay Hunter in his 1962 Mayberry Ford police car with the characters of the Andy Griffith Show that Granville has become noted for in its dinner theater.

Patrons will be able to enjoy a Christmas lunch at the Mayberry Diner at the Sutton General Store.

Granville will have a full day of Christmas concerts with Happy Strings Christmas Musical at 10 a.m., “A 1940s Christmas to Remember” musical at 11 a.m., Jackson County Advanced Choir Christmas concert at noon and Christmas bluegrass concert performed by the Bilbreys at 1 p.m.

Granville will also feature children’s events and rides, tours of historic homes, a festival of trees, antique toy show, shopping and walks along Main Street with 1940s Christmas music playing, people dressed in 1940s Christmas fashions and more.

Visit granvilletn.com for a complete schedule or call 931-653-4151 for more information.