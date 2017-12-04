Former Congressman Bob Clement to speak at Granville Christmas

Clement will share highlights from his book, “Presidents, Kings, and Convicts.” Clement’s book highlights his colorful life from growing up in the Tennessee governor’s mansion to eyewitness to the politics of world events during the second half of the 20th century. He tells the story of his multi-faceted life and reveals many untold stories about famous people and events.

He also narrates the shaping of his life as a moderate Democrat growing up in the South in the 1950s and shares his front-row seat to some of America’s most noteworthy events.

Following his remarks in the Granville Museum, Clement will sign copies of his book. The event will be free and open to the public.