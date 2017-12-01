Gen. Robert Hatton members attend Wilson County Veterans Day parade

Wilson County veterans, the city of Lebanon and Wilson County sponsored the event.

After the event, Hatton members conducted a brief business session and welcomed new member Ada Midgett with a luncheon and a new member cake. The 21 chapter awards earned at the October state convention were shared with the members. The chapter’s efforts for veterans were recognized among medium-size chapters.

The chapter won first place for most money donated to veterans’ causes, total dollar value of items donated to veterans, most cards or letters sent to hospitalized veterans, number of cancelled stamps sent to veterans services and number of cards or letters mailed to active-duty military personnel.

Among the other awards received were for largest donation of items by monetary value, second place for recognition of black Confederates, first place for best public relations report, best chapter yearbook and best chapter sponsorship of a division and general scholarship applicant.