Community comes together in Rally for Allie

Johnson was a 15-year-old student at Lebanon High School. She died Oct. 3. Since that time, groups focused on combating bullying, depression and suicide among teens have surfaced in the community.

“I wasn’t surprised [at the community’s reaction] because she was loved by everybody,” said an event organizer and Johnson family friend, Meredith Burger. “She was the kid who danced like nobody was watching and didn’t care. That was just her personality all the time. You never saw her unless she had a smile on her face. She’s just a sweet, sweet little girl who is sorely missed.”

Mental health workers were available at the event, and professional artist Eileen Wallach helped attendees create a banner for Allie with words and pictures to honor her memory. Wallach owns Your Heart on Art studios in Cheatham County, which helps survivors of traumatic situations and those dealing with loss have a medium for expression.

“This is how you engage the community so that when people can’t articulate their pain you can get them to create, and it really brings everyone together,” Wallach said.

Once complete, the Rally for Allie banner will go to the school who had the most students in attendance at the event. Visit yourheartonart.org for more information about Wallach and her work.

Many community groups made the Rally for Allie event possible. The Lebanon Police Department, Cumberland Mental Health, the Child Advocacy Center, the Keith Edmonds Foundation, WANT radio and others worked with the Johnson family to hold the event.

“It breaks our heart to have to be here tonight. I cried when I walked in here,” Burger said. “We want to get across that there’s nothing so bad that you can’t get through it, and it’s OK to ask for help.”

Burger assisted with t-shirt sales at the event, proceeds from which will go to help the Johnson family with funeral expenses, and the family also hopes to start a scholarship for good citizenship to honor Allie with any leftover funds.

“We hope to do this every year and hopefully build on this,” Burger said. “It’s unbelievable how much people were willing to do and donate. It just made my heart so happy.”

Connect with more opportunities to honor Allie Johnson and get involved by visiting the Love Like Allie Facebook page at facebook.com/livelikeallie.