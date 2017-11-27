Lions Club sells pecans

Fresh halves, as well as fresh pieces are available in 16-ounce bags for $11, and the gift bags of chocolate-covered pecans, cinnamon-glazed pecans and roasted salted cashews are available for $10.

The nuts will be available from individual Lions or from businesses that partnered with the club to help distribute the items.

Lions Club Larry Capps will have them handy at Larry’s Barber Shop. They will also be available at Aqua Bella Beauty Shop, Barking Lot, Capella’s, CedarStone Bank, Mt. Juliet City Hall, City Limits Barber Shop, Courtney’s Restaurant, Masters Barber Shop, O’Reillys, Pharma-Care Compounding, Regions Bank on North Mt. Juliet Road, Sloan Miles Beauty Shop, Stylemasters, U.S. Community Credit Union, Wilson Bank & Trust on N. Mt. Juliet Road and possibly other places.

On weekends, tables will be set up outside of Lowe’s, and Lions Club members will be there with all varieties of the nuts.

Lions Club fundraisers help the local club to provide glasses for qualified needy residents, assist with leader dog training for service dogs, participate in international efforts to eradicate childhood measles and river blindness, assist in diabetes awareness programs, disaster relief and many others. The local club has done only a few eye screenings for children locally, but Tennessee Lions work together to fund eye surgeries, especially for children at the Tennessee Lions Eye Center at Vanderbilt.

The club also assists in programs for the Tennessee School for the Blind in Donelson. The Mt. Juliet club was honored as second in its district for collecting more than 4,000 pairs of glasses locally for sorting and re-distribution to the needy in other countries. The club was also named a superior club by the district for 2016-2017.

The Lions Club meets on the first and third Tuesday nights of each month, except for December at Courtney’s Restaurant. Anyone interested in learning more about how they can help Lions or become a member should contact a member. Current officers are Ken Thomas, president; Terry Voyles, secretary; and Kitty Woodson, treasurer.

To reach Thomas, call 615-448-5048 or 615-470-5252.