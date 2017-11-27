John McMillin: New blood pressure treatment guidelines to follow

They are now defining high blood pressure as a systolic measurement of 130 and higher, or a diastolic measure of 80 and higher. Previously the blood pressure definition was set at 140 and 90 respectively. By lowering the definition of high blood pressure, the guidelines recommend earlier intervention to prevent further increases in blood pressure and the complications of hypertension.

They also eliminated the “pre-hypertension” category for blood pressure ranging from 120 to 139 systolic and 80 to 89 diastolic. The team of experts who wrote the guidelines determined that people needed to understand their increasing risk to take swift action.

High blood pressure accounts for the second largest number of preventable heart disease and stroke deaths, second only to smoking. It’s known as the “silent killer” because often there are no symptoms, despite its role in significantly increasing the risk for heart disease and stroke.

The guidelines will replace the 2003 guidelines published by the Joint National Committee on Prevention, Detection, Evaluation and Treatment of High Blood Pressure. In 2013, the National Institutes of Health entrusted the AHA and ACC to produce the first comprehensive guideline update in 14 years.

The new guidelines also stress the importance of using proper technique to measure blood pressure. Blood pressure levels should be based on an average of two to three readings on at least two different occasions.

When taking your blood pressure, take at least two readings one minute apart and average them. Take a third reading, if you’d like, and average the three. It’s recommended to take these in the morning before taking any medications and again, in the evening, before dinner. If you use a home monitor, bring it to your next doctor’s appointment. Your health care provider can check your device to make sure it’s accurate and gives readings in line with their own devices. Don’t expect all readings to be the same since your blood pressure can vary considerably during a normal cycle of breathing.

It’s a good idea to keep a log of your readings including your averages and individual readings. In fact, bring the log with you to your next medical appointment so your health care provider can see trends. The biggest mistakes you can make in taking your blood pressure is to not rest before testing. You should rest for five minutes in a chair before the measurement. Remember, you expect your hospital or clinic to be accurate. Why not aim for the same accountability at home?

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.