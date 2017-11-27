Granville event to feature ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ theme

The annual festival will feature something for all ages, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be a day for children as the town will feature children’s inflatable rides and Christmas train, Santa’s Loft, which children can shop for their parents for a small cost, avisit with Santa from 2:30-3:30 p.m., ABC Christmas story read to children by Mrs. Santa, Christmas parade at 2 p.m. and Grind with the Wind organ grinder.

Country Christmas will feature a full day of Christmas musicals at the Granville United Methodist Church starting with “Happy Strings Christmas Musical at 10 a.m., “A 1940s Christmas to Remember Musical” by the Granville United Methodist

Church choir and Carolyn Cathey at 11 a.m., Jackson County Advanced Choir Christmas concert at noon and a Christmas bluegrass concert performed by the Bilbreys at 1 p.m.

The Sutton Homestead 1880 Home will feature tours of ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with each room of the house decorated in a 1940s Christmas theme and story.

The Pioneer Village will feature a 1940s antique toy show and automobiles, operating loom and basket weaver selling handmade items, blacksmith shop operating selling handmade items, Christmas at the 1820s Cabin with primitive cooking over an open fireplace with free samples of holiday food and tours of the village.

The Granville Museum will feature the festival of trees with about 20 beautiful trees displayed, as well as memories of the 1940s. There will be a book signing and talk by Bob Clement, former U.S. congressman, on his new book, “Presidents, Kings & Convicts” at 10 a.m.

Granville will feature Christmas shopping at Sutton General Store, Quilters Attic, Granville Arts and Culture Center, Granville Gifts, Granville Antique and Gifts Shop and Christmas lunch served at Sutton General Store.

Granville Country Christmas and will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the festival of trees, Sutton Homestead and Pioneer Village, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and antique show each day, as well as shopping and Christmas lunch.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.